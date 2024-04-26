Serving Those Who Serve

The In-Crowd

If you are of a certain age in law enforcement, military and public safety circles, you remember “5.11” or “FBI pants” were ubiquitous to the point of being cliché a few years into the 21st century. It seemed you couldn’t swing a dead housecat at any training facility, station house or crime scene without hitting at least five people, male and female, who were decked out in a polo shirt and 5.11 pants.

Becoming “mainstream” should not be considered disparaging in the case of 5.11 because their flagship pants were so much better than anything on the market. It was natural the brand became the only choice for versatile, tough but good-looking work wear. The pants looked proper enough to attend meetings or wear in the office, but they were robust enough to withstand rigorous training activities or the constant wear-and-tear of street duty. At a time when the only other hard-knock options were baggy BDU pants, blue jeans or canvas work dungarees, 5.11 pants exploded like a bomb on the public safety scene.

Since then, 5.11 has expanded into many other areas such as uniforms, footwear, bags and packs, plate carriers and countless other products. They also have over 100 retail stores in the U.S. and several other countries. And, if you have sharp eyes, you’ll even find 5.11 products in video games, movies and television.