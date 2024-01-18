My 5 Most-Used Shooting Products

As of last count, I have four reloading press setups. I use them all, but the one to which I default is the Dillon RL550C.

When talking to the Dillon Precision folks pre-acquisition, I was dead set on a fully progressive press. After all, how could I allow my blazing reloading speed to be slowed by having to advance the shellplate manually? It would be an egregious affront to my soul.

I. Was. Wrong.

As it turns out, the manual advancement feature is truly a benefit. It doesn’t slow down my rounds per hour production at all, yet it offers what I’d call “reloading forgiveness.” Want to double-check something? No problem. Primer seat problem? No sweat, just stop and fix. You get the idea. In fairness, I do not use a case and bullet feeder on this press as I enjoy tinkering with smaller batches, so if I were to automate fully, I’d admit an auto-indexing progressive would be faster.

Why this press gets the reps is its precision. By that, I mean absolute fit and finish on the button repeatability. Everything moves precisely as it should, cycle after cycle, and that leads to no stoppages and high-quality ammo. This is truly an example of getting what you pay for.