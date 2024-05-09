Summer Clothing Carry Tips

At the risk of starting a flame email war, I call BS on this argument and see it as a lazy excuse to carry something more convenient. Hey, it’s your carry and your decision; I’m just here to say nothing else is preventing one from carrying the same gun year-round. I stand by my assertion you can easily conceal a “normal-sized” gun when wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Okay, if they’re gym shorts, a belly band will be helpful, but anything with a belt is no different than those long winter pants from a concealment perspective. Of course, if you’re carrying a Thompson Center Contender, I will withdraw my statement.

One big factor for “shirt only” concealment is the quality of your shirt. While patterns help conceal, they don’t technically prevent gun printing. A proper shirt, even a proper T-shirt, does. I love the carry shirts from 5.11. They’re fun and specially designed to cover a concealed gun, all while looking normal. The fake buttons on the lower half allow you to “rip” everything out of the way when you draw. The material, while lightweight, is “rigid” enough to hang over the exposed part of your gun without clinging to every contour and showing its shape.

But I have good success with regular T-shirts too. That multi-decade-old shirt from high school won’t cut it. By now, it’s too soft and worn too thin to hide much of anything. But a “quality” t-shirt made of substantial cotton does a great job. I get T-shirts from Lands’ End by the half dozen in assorted colors. They’re sturdy, last 75% of forever, and very, very comfortable. Not cheap, but boy are they nice. You know what I’m talking about — nothing beats a high-quality T-shirt. The proper weight of good cotton does a yeoman’s job of draping over the gun rather than clinging to it, so concealment is easy. And the shirts are a bit on the long side. That’s by design to prevent the stereotypical plumbers’ Waterloo, but in the case of carry, it’s also a concealment benefit. I carry a full-size 2011 double-stack pistol this way daily, and no one is the wiser.