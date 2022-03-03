Don’t Screw Yourself … Check Your Screws!

The long-awaited anticipation of shooting a new gun is akin to waking up Christmas morning as a child. I spend days fingering it like a raccoon, checking over every nook and cranny before its maiden voyage. Chambered in my favorite caliber, the grand old .45 Colt, I couldn’t wait to shoot it.

Built on a large-framed Ruger Bisley, I was using a favored heavy hunting load consisting of homegrown Lyman/Ideal 454424 cast bullets. Powder-coated and sized 0.452″, they’re seated over 20 grains of 2400 in Starline brass, sparked by a Winchester large pistol primer. I’ve killed much game with this load. I know it’s accurate and it sets a good standard.

Since I was testing for accuracy, I shot from the bench, forearms resting on a carpeted 6″x6″ block of wood. My targets were 2″ orange squares at 25 yards. The custom front sight, matched with the rear sight, provides a wonderful sight picture. While cocking the gun, I appreciated the smooth action. As the cylinder rotated, the bolt found the cylinder notch, locking it tight.

Using a 6 o’clock hold on the square, I settled into my shooting sequence. After a deep breath, I slowly exhaled, maintaining sight picture. Subconsciously, my brain told my trigger finger to begin its press. When all is settled, I feel the recoil. The trigger is crisper than biting into a red delicious apple on a fall afternoon.

The sequence is repeated four more times. Focusing on the front sight, I see a black hole appear on the 2″ orange square, growing slightly with each shot. This gun’s a shooter for sure!