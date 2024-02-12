Precision … With Volume

The strength of the Dillon Precision XL750 isn’t just its ability to crank out hundreds of rounds; it’s the mechanical predictability. I do not know of a reloading machine that has given me better reliability for high-volume shooting.

The Dillon Powder Measure, a component of the XL750, has a completely different design than most reloading machines. Most progressive reloading machines use a rotating drum system, where the powder is dropped into a cup inset into a drum or a disc, which rotates the cup from its vertical position and drops it into the funnel, filling the brass.

In a drum system, powder that doesn’t fit in the cup is shaved off, like a baker’s knife measuring a cup of flour. If the powder is extruded style, which usually means elongated cylinders or pipe-shaped grains, individual grains can be cut by the rotation of the drum. In the Dillon Powder Measure, powder is dropped into a charge bar, which is like a drawer whose capacity is adjusted by the screw on its end. I never have a problem with extruded powders in my XL750. The Fail Safe Powder Bar prevents the measure from dispensing powder unless a case is under the funnel.