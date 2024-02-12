For the High-Volume
Shooter: Part 3
Dillon XL750 Reloader
Precision … With Volume
The strength of the Dillon Precision XL750 isn’t just its ability to crank out hundreds of rounds; it’s the mechanical predictability. I do not know of a reloading machine that has given me better reliability for high-volume shooting.
The Dillon Powder Measure, a component of the XL750, has a completely different design than most reloading machines. Most progressive reloading machines use a rotating drum system, where the powder is dropped into a cup inset into a drum or a disc, which rotates the cup from its vertical position and drops it into the funnel, filling the brass.
In a drum system, powder that doesn’t fit in the cup is shaved off, like a baker’s knife measuring a cup of flour. If the powder is extruded style, which usually means elongated cylinders or pipe-shaped grains, individual grains can be cut by the rotation of the drum. In the Dillon Powder Measure, powder is dropped into a charge bar, which is like a drawer whose capacity is adjusted by the screw on its end. I never have a problem with extruded powders in my XL750. The Fail Safe Powder Bar prevents the measure from dispensing powder unless a case is under the funnel.
Smooth Operator
The XL750 uses Dillon’s Auto Indexing System. The roller handle gives it a lot of leverage, and it’s a fatigue-free setup. When Zeke gets his big Blue Press, he should not directly mount it on a bench. It needs the wider base of a separate mount for stability. The Dillon Precision Strong Mount is worth the investment.
The Dillon Casefeeder is an optional purchase, which I highly recommend. It’s a simple machine that allows the user to dump clean brass into the hopper, which is then fed automatically into the shell holder.
Correctly mounted, you can’t see into the Dillon Auto Case Feeder — it’s too high. Some mirror setups work well, but I find that spot-checking with a cell phone camera works fine. I keep a stepladder nearby and was surprised when I inspected it after about 4,000 rounds. I was putting processed, cleaned and polished cases into it. There was so much debris, including brass filings, tumbling media, and other gunk, I wondered how it was still running.
Any type of reloading, including using brand-new brass and materials, produces debris that drops onto the shell plate and into the press. To clean, I pull the shell plate at regular intervals and vacuum, followed by a wipe-down. Here’s a pro tip: If you use a vacuum on your press, be sure to pull the locator buttons first. Ask me how I know. There are grease fittings, and I recommend they be filled at regular intervals.
Dies
The XL750 does take standard reloading dies, but for progressive pistol reloading, Dillon carbide dies are designed for speed and reliability. First, they have radiused openings, much more than similar products, and they incorporate a floating decapping assembly. This improves reloading speed and it’s a game-changer for those of us who pick up range brass.
Dillon Reloading dies have a distinctive cotter pin top, which allows users to set the die body and leave it in the press. These dies can be disassembled without losing adjustment. For someone like me who switches between RN and TC bullets all the time, this is a time saver.
One of the unique features of Dillon presses is the removable tool head — the entire top part where the dies and the powder measure mount. Dillon made the tool head removable for quick caliber changes without having to adjust the settings each time a user converts to another cartridge. For Zeke, who will probably use his XL750 for 9mm and .223, it is best to add an additional tool head.
Dillon users across the nation share their tips and recommendations online all the time. There are dozens of videos published online, both by Dillon and by Dillon fans. Above all, Dillon Precision has the best customer support in the reloading industry. I’m looking forward to seeing Zeke enjoy his time on the range.
Sincerely,
Lindsey
For more info: DillonPrecision.com