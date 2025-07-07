The Pietta 1873 Premier

Authentic Handling

The model I tested was chambered in the original .45 Colt, a cartridge I compete with regularly in SASS matches. The barrel was 4¾” long, sometimes called the Gunfighter or Civilian model, which made the revolver’s balance perfect.

Many traditionalists have a hang-up on Colt clones that don’t follow the original when cocking the hammer. From the beginning, an authentic Colt SAA has four distinct clicks as the hammer is cocked. If one listens closely, they can hear it spell C-O-L-T. The first click is the hammer catching the safety notch. The firing pin is recessed in this position and no longer extends into the cylinder window or riding on a live primer. However, within months of being in the hands of frontiersmen and cavalry troopers, they realized the safety notch was easily sheared off if the hammer was struck hard, causing the gun to fire. Civilians quickly learned only to load five chambers and keep the hammer down on an empty.

The second click is the loading notch. In this position, the bolt drops, and the cylinder turns clockwise freely for loading. The third click as the hammer is drawn back is the bolt rising into place as the cylinder chamber aligns with the barrel. The fourth and final click is the trigger catching the shelf on the hammer in the firing position. To make the revolver style safer, some manufacturers have added internal safeties or gone to a transfer-bar safety and, in doing so, lost one of the clicks. This is a deal breaker for many shooters who demand their guns to be true to tradition. For those people, I am happy to report the Premier doesn’t have internal safety and still spells C-O-L-T! I also found the action smooth as a knife through butter with perfect timing.

The rear sight channel is squared off to allow better front sight alignment. Like the originals from the 1800s, the front of the cylinder is heavily beveled, making it easier to holster. The Grade III walnut grips are hand-checkered and feature a pattern that tricked my eyes into doing a double take as it appears to be a bird’s head grip at first glance. Many markings are tucked under the barrel to make the gun look cleaner and to hide it from casual view. The cylinder pin has two positions: One allows the hammer to fall normally, and the other prevents the firing pin from reaching the primer. The position is easily changed, but I still prefer to have the hammer down on an empty chamber.

Details that only Colt collectors may notice on the 1873 Premier are the use of nitre-blue screws, cylinder pin and ejector’s head, the sharply cut hammer thumb serrations, staked-in recoil plate, the serial number on the face of the cylinder, and a removable cylinder bushing. The cylinder bushing is a press fit, not finger loose like the originals.

I tested the gun with factory and handloads. In all cases, the gun functioned flawlessly. For those who desire the look and feel of a First Generation Colt SAA, the Premier hits the mark without the Colt price tag. The one thing I would like to see changed is using real stamped roll marks, not laser engraving for barrel and frame markings. I found I had to keep turning the gun to catch the light just right to read them at times and roll marks are historically accurate. If the Premier Collection from Pietta’s Custom Shop interests you, I recommend jumping quickly. Shooters I talk to are lining up to snag them as they make it to the open market. MSRP: $1,175

For more info: PiettaFirearms.com

