Home and Mobile Defense: The Right Tool for the Job

Since the beginning of time, I believe young people have often misunderstood a crucial aspect of life: the distinction between wisdom and intelligence. Intelligence is really just raw brain computing power. Wisdom, on the other hand, simply means that you’ve experienced life, you’ve seen things a thousand times before, or perhaps you’ve learned lessons the hard way from making lots of mistakes.

In my case, there’s one such learning associated with wisdom that floats up near the top of the list: the importance of using the right tool for the job.

An example … Back in the days when station wagons roamed the earth, I got an itch to redo the guest bathroom in our first home. For those of you not old enough to have personally experienced this, the worst material ever invented by mankind is called Formica, and the countertop needed a new surface made from that abomination of building material. I had a couple of tools at the time, including some regular hand saws. So I got started, and soon, the cursing began. As it turns out, somebody makes a special saw specifically for cutting Formica. It wasn’t until I went to the local Home Depot and found such a tool that the job became a little bit easier. Don’t get me wrong, it was still miserable, but I managed to get the project done with relatively little blood, sweat and tears. And yes, a professional would have been embarrassed by the final result.