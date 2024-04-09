Mastering the Finicky .32 ACP

A Finicky Reload

The reason .32 ACP is hard to reload is there are two standards: U.S. (SAAMI) and International CIP, and the specs don’t entirely match. For example, CIP (Commission Internationale Permanente) lists 7.65 Browning max pressure as 1,600 bar (23,000 PSI). SAAMI lists the max pressure at 20,500. This is a huge difference, so stay on the lower end of the scale for reloading recipes. Dimensions are different as well.

The first time I reloaded .32 ACP, I was frustrated. On some sized brass, the bullets fell inside the case; I couldn’t reload them. Others would reload normally, but the cartridges would not chamber. It didn’t take long to figure out the case wall thickness varies across manufacturers. Generally, European brass is thicker, and (mostly) the bullets loaded into these are smaller. One of the “store bought” cartridges I had used brass that was 0.014″ thick and fired 0.309″ bullets.

The .32 ACP chambers and bore diameters vary by manufacturer, from 0.309″ to 0.314″. Generally, the manufactured 71-grain bullets offered for reloading run 0.311″ to 0.312″. Some European cartridges use 0.309″ bullets. SAAMI specifies 0.312″, and CIP specifies 7.85mm or 0.310″.

The consequences of incorrectly sized brass and bullets can be merely annoying — where the accuracy is diminished and lead accumulates — to dangerous, where oversized components create dangerous pressures.