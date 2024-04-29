Pragmatic Anachronism

Single-Action Recoil

And the big bores do recoil. Not only do they have more power — even the middle-of-the-road .45 Colt develops significantly more thump than the common semi-auto rounds — but there’s no reciprocating slide to absorb recoil energy. You get it all. And this difference in how the mechanism affects recoil is why we’re talking specifically about single-action big bores instead of double-action.

No doubt, a double action .44 will kick as unpleasantly as a single action one, but it kicks in a different way. This has nothing to do with the trigger per se, although the double-action trigger is harder to master, as evidenced by how the once-popular DA auto pistol has inexorably yielded its ground to striker-fired pistols. The difference is in grip shape.

I just finished reading a Skeeter Skelton article from a few decades ago where he listed detailed notes he’d gotten from pioneering stockmaker Steve Herrett. In them, Herrett described how part of the genius of the single action frame shape was where it located the gun’s pivot point in recoil. Of course, he’s right — because of the smooth curvature of the grip strap (there’s no hump at the top, as with a DA) and the thick-to-thin shape of the handle, a single action moves through your hand as it recoils. This is why the saw handle-like Bisley grip, which does not rotate, is used exclusively on the truly massive sixgun calibers. Otherwise, they’d bury the hammer spur in the web of your hand with every shot.

Even more importantly, the gun begins to recoil while the bullet is still in the barrel. If you’ve ever noticed how tall some revolver sights are, the barrel is actually pointing below the line of sight and the bullet is exiting the barrel as the muzzle rises. A moment’s thought shows how delicate a balance this creates: Grip the gun too hard, and the shot goes low. Too loose, and it hits high. Grip it too much on one side, and the gun tries to escape toward the open side of your hand. A single action will absolutely school you on grip consistency. There’s no way to cheat like you can a bit on a semi-auto, which generally has a more clearly defined location for hand placement. What you see is what you’ve done. Do it more, do it better, and apply that newfound consistency to the other platforms you shoot.

And don’t start with the hottest stuff. I’ve seen a novice shooter handle a big bore’s recoil so badly that his poor grip turned the gun into an inertial bullet puller, making one of the big slugs jump its crimp, and there’s been at least one death from a shooter being struck in the head by the recoiling barrel of a heavy caliber revolver. If that’s what you want, the skill will arrive in time. For 255 grains at 900 fps, from either a .44 or .45, is a good enough schoolmaster.

For more info: BowenClassicArms.com, Black-Hills.com, DoubleTapAmmo.com, GrizzlyCartridge.com, Gunsite.com, Ruger.com

