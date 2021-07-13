Hodgdon Powders

Longshot Powder is a shotgun powder for heavier and magnum loads. As a pistol powder, it will run your favorite projectiles at higher velocities and lower pressures. If you see it on the shelf, buy it. It does have a steep spike in pressures, over a narrow band and doesn’t allow much latitude. I’d pick WST over Clays for handgun, but many handloaders use Clays daily as their go to.

Hi-Skor 700X is an extruded flake powder well known for its advantage in light target loads with moderate pressures. Metallic cartridge loaders know it because it’s the hardest pistol powder to meter. It gets caught in metering equipment and always gets stuck in my powder trickler. It’s hard to handle, and hard to load. I don’t use it in my progressive presses.

However, it burns cleanly, produces accurate loads and delivers lots of rounds per pound. Hint: Tap the powder measure a couple of times after each drop. My favorite 700X recipe uses a Lyman 358665 158-grain LSWC for a .38. It’s a bit narrow banded in smaller calibers, but for reloading 9mm, .38, .40, and .45, it’s a winner.