Snafu?

Every now and then, despite using the proper alloy, load and mold selection, you’ll get leading. I’ll admit, since powder coating my bullets, this occurrence happens less often. But sometimes, even when everything is right, you’ll still get lead fouling because of a rough bore.

But fear not, we have ways of dealing with these ruffians. I have some friends who simply shoot a couple thousand jacketed bullets to smooth out the bore of any micro imperfections before transitioning to cast bullets. This isn’t an option for a cheapskate like me. Jacketed bullets are just too expensive for that much shooting.

Next best option is to fire-lap your bore, which involves shooting oversized soft cast bullets impregnated with lapping compound and shooting at low velocity until your bore is smooth. Usually, a hundred bullets, or less, will take care of the roughest bores. This method can also curtail any barrel constrictions you may have caused from thread choke, where the barrel constricts where it is screwed into the frame of the gun.