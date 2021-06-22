The Right Specs

Icarried it off duty and used the caliber when we had budget cuts. My duty gun was a GLOCK 22 and when our range budget was severely reduced, I wasn’t getting enough rounds for proper training. I figured it was cheaper to buy 9mm sized bullets than 10mm ones, so I got a Lone Wolf .357 SIG conversion barrel and went to work. My goal wasn’t performance. It was cheap practice.

The .357 SIG has been the subject of some controversy. It’s a semi-auto handgun cartridge with a shoulder, but it headspaces on the case mouth. Correctly shouldered cartridges will always chamber correctly if sized correctly, regardless of where the case mouth lies.

The latter part of the case has the same diameter as the 10mm and .40 S&W family. I experimented with sizing .40 S&W cases to .357 SIG and found .357 SIG cases are 0.860″ and converted .40 S&W cases are about 0.846″. It can be done, but this practice should be filed away with reusing primers when civilization falls, and cases are unavailable. My Speer manual says don’t do it. I don’t and you shouldn’t either.

Some manufacturers used a 9mm bullet for .357 SIG loadings. They shot well until they were tested through barriers like tempered glass, where jacket/core separation distinguishes which manufacturers did their homework. Hornady and SIG SAUER definitely did. Other companies, not so much.

Starting out, I made some rookie reloading mistakes. I went out and ordered some 124-grain RN plated bullets and tried to load them. No matter what I did, I couldn’t keep it under the 1.140″ maximum overall length. In this bullet weight, the best bet is a TC-style bullet with a generous meplat. Most RN plated or jacketed bullets around this weight won’t work as the nose sticks out too much.

I worked up two LSWC loads suitable for practice. The lighter was for punching paper; the heavier TC one was for steel and bowling pins. I also played around with a JHP, just to see what it could do. The Hornady 124-grain XTP can be pushed to velocities around 1,600 fps, but everything I shot was moderate. The wider meplat and reduced taper keeps the OAL within the range of the cartridge’s specs.

AA#9 is one of the easiest powders to work with in this caliber, besides Shooters World Ultimate Pistol (DO 36). AA#9 usually will require loads nearly filling the case and works well for higher velocity loads. If you’re working up a load, try magnum primers around the 12.5- to 13-grain mark.