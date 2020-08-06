Ultra Custom Holster
From the outside, the 1791 Gunleather Ultra Custom looks like just another ordinary leather holster, but it’s what’s inside that makes it “the world’s first moldable and re-moldable holster.”
Made from premium, ultra-soft cowhide leather finished in Night Sky Black, the Ultra Custom features new patent-pending technology called Memory-Lok. Sandwiched between the layers of reinforced stitched leather, Memory-Lok allows for a customized holster fit with Kydex-like retention and the comfort of leather in a simple three-step process.
Available in six sizes for handguns from full-size semi-autos to J-Frame revolvers, the Ultra Custom relies on heat — like Kydex — to shape around the firearm for a custom fit. But rather than an oven or heat gun, simply boil or, if you’re fancy, use an immersion cooker, to get water to 165-degrees Fahrenheit and submerge your bagged holster for 5–10 minutes. Then, place the unloaded firearm in the holster and begin pressing the leather against the gun, including around the trigger guard, frame and slide. 1791 Gunleather also includes special tools to create enlarged sight channels for snag-free draws.