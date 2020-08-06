One of the best parts of owning a handgun is customizing it to fit your needs. From changing sights to swapping stock controls for extended or ambidextrous components, the options to personalize a gun are endless. However, finding a holster to accommodate a newly customized gun can be a real challenge.

Another challenge among handgunners — especially those like me who still like a little leather in our lives — is finding a leather holster with ample retention. While Kydex holsters offer adjustable retention, they often lack the comfort and style of leather. And who doesn’t want to carry in style?

Thanks to the innovative makers at 1791 Gunleather, a new holster resolves both problems.