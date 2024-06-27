You and I are different from most because we have a deep respect and love for guns. We understand the joy and pleasure they can bring. While non-believers simply see hunks of steel, we see something much deeper. Guns have the ability to forge friendships while nurturing responsibility and sparking memories of long-gone family and friends.

For us, having a favorite gun from a dearly departed loved one is the last physical, tangible way for us to hold onto their memories. Sadly, I have several guns from departed friends and cherish them, as simply holding these guns is the closest thing I have now to spending time with them.