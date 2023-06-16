2
2023 Summer Reading Recs
I’d say the sentiment, “If you want to be a great writer, you need to have an insatiable appetite for reading,” rings true for the writers on our team. As such, we’re often sharing our latest reads with one another, and I figured, why not share them with you?
As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, there’s nothing quite like finding the perfect book to immerse yourself in when it’s too hot to go to the range or as a summer rainstorm rolls by. With a mix of fact, fiction and even “faction,” there’s something for everyone on American Handgunner’s 2023 summer reading list.
1. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr
“Only the Dead” is the sixth novel in Jack Carr’s Terminal List series, which inspired last summer’s wildly popular Amazon Prime series “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt.
Carr spent over 20 years in Naval Special Warfare, during which time he transitioned from an enlisted SEAL sniper to a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, then to a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the southern Philippines, before later commanding a Special Operations Task Unit in the most Iranian influenced section of southern Iraq throughout the tumultuous drawdown of U.S. Forces.
He applies the experience and emotions from real-world combat to the pages of his novels to bring unprecedented levels of authenticity to the political thriller.
Weaving in the nuances of today’s geopolitical landscape, “Only the Dead” will leave you questioning whether the novel is actually fact rather than fiction.
If you’re a fan of bestselling authors Lee Child, Brad Thor or Mark Greaney, bump this one to the top of your “to be read” pile. Though it can be read as a standalone, we highly recommend starting with book one of the series, “The Terminal List.”
2. “Cascade: The Fallen Republic” by James Tarr
If you watched the latest episode of the GUNS Magazine podcast, you’re already familiar with this next author — James Tarr.
A former police officer and private investigator, Tarr is the author of several genre-bending science faction novels, including his latest “Cascade: The Fallen Republic.”
In “Cascade,” a deadly bioterror attack has infected an unsuspecting America. Millions could die, but worse than that, the most severely affected begin displaying what can only be described as zombie-like symptoms — mindless rage and an immunity to pain. As the cities begin to struggle with the infected and slide into anarchy, a power-mad federal government sees the chaos as an opportunity. The only question is … how bad are things going to get? And can anything prevent the fall of the republic?
3. “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone
If you’re into American history, you’re likely familiar with William Friedman — dubbed the godfather of the NSA. But it’s his wife, Elizebeth Smith Friedman, who serves as the central figure in Jason Fagone‘s national bestseller “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies.”
Named to NPR’s Best Book of the Year list in 2017, “The Woman Who Smashed Codes” unveils America’s code-breaking history through the prism of Smith’s life, bringing into focus the unforgettable events and colorful personalities that would help shape modern intelligence.
After World War I, Smith used her talents to catch gangsters and smugglers during Prohibition, then accepted a covert mission to discover and expose Nazi spy rings that were spreading like wildfire across South America, advancing ever closer to the United States. As World War II raged, Elizebeth fought a highly classified battle of wits against Hitler’s Reich, cracking multiple versions of the Enigma machine used by German spies. Meanwhile, inside an Army vault in Washington, William worked furiously to break Purple, the Japanese version of Enigma—and eventually succeeded, at a terrible cost to his personal life.
Smith and Friedman are in many ways the “Adam and Eve” of the NSA, yet Elizebeth’s incredible story had never been told until the release of Fagone’s book.
4: “The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists” by Tracy Wilder
Can you tell I’m on a kick for books with female protagonists?
I first heard part of Tracy Walder’s story when she appeared as a guest on the Not Your Average Gun Girls podcast in an episode titled “From Sorority to Spy.” As an alum of an SEC university where “Greek Life” is prominent, I was intrigued. I wouldn’t peg any of the friends I knew in sororities as ideal CIA candidates, by Walder challenged these prejudices.
The Unexpected Spy is a riveting story that starts off with an anecdote of how Walder once offered her pink beanbag chair in the Delta Gamma house to a CIA recruiter. It continues on to chronicle her tenure in the CIA and, later, the FBI.
In high-security, steel-walled rooms in Virginia, Walder watched al-Qaeda members with drones as President Bush looked over her shoulder and CIA Director George Tenet brought her donuts. She tracked chemical terrorists and searched the world for Weapons of Mass Destruction. She created a chemical terror chart that someone in the White House altered to convey information she did not have or believe, leading to the Iraq invasion.
Driven to stop terrorism, Walder debriefed terrorists ― men who swore they’d never speak to a woman ― until they gave her leads. She followed trails through North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, shutting down multiple chemical attacks.
In the FBI, she worked in counterintelligence. In a single year, she helped take down one of the most notorious foreign spies ever caught on American soil.
Walder is currently an adjunct professor in the department of criminal justice at Texas Christian University (TCU) and a National Security contributor to NewsNation.
5. Any Book by Carl Hiaasen
When I asked our editorial team if they’ve read anything good lately to add to this list, “Carl Hiaasen” left American Handgunner editor Tom McHale’s mouth almost before I could finish my question. The author was recommended to him by GUNS Magazine editor Brent Wheat, so for whatever it’s worth, that’s a double stamp of approval.
McHale is currently reading one of Hiaasen’s standalone novels, “Nature Girl,” but said he’s still in the beginning pages, so can’t vouch for it quite yet. However, it makes the ninth book of Hiaasen’s that he’s read. He recommends consulting this Carl Hiassen Books in Order list as some feature the same characters over time, but the order of reading isn’t necessarily critical.
“They’re kind of tongue-in-cheek, loony and fun,” said McHale.
He cited the Andrew Yancy Series among his favorites. It’s best to read “Bad Monkey” first before continuing on to “Razor Girl.” The former is slated to be adapted for television with actor Vince Vaughn starring as Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective turned restaurant inspector.
Two of Hiaasen’s other novels have been made into feature films — most notably the 1996 movie “Striptease” featuring Demi Moore.
6. “The Best Of Les Baer Custom” An FMG Publications Special Edition
Les Baer Custom didn’t happen overnight — or easily — but grew from a foundation of sheer hard work and a personal quest by Les for the very best he could offer.
Much of the journey was documented in the pages of American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine. From a close look at the .45 pistol built for the FBI’s Elite Hostage Rescue Team, and the AR Match .308 Powerhose rifle to Les Baer’s American Handgunner 1911 Special Edition pistol, the exquisitely crafted guns have been well documented for a generation of enthusiasts.
Today, the Les Baer Custom shop has a worldwide reputation for performance and excellence. They supply law enforcement, military units, competitors or simply anyone demanding distinction and quality in their personal guns with the best 1911s in existence.
This collection is a tribute to Les Baer and his extraordinary craftsmanship.
The book includes 173 full-color interior pages covering content from 1995 to 2023. It’s available in the FMG Store or on Amazon.
Have you read anything share-worthy recently? Email us at [email protected].
