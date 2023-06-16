2023 Summer Reading Recs

1. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr

“Only the Dead” is the sixth novel in Jack Carr’s Terminal List series, which inspired last summer’s wildly popular Amazon Prime series “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt.

Carr spent over 20 years in Naval Special Warfare, during which time he transitioned from an enlisted SEAL sniper to a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, then to a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the southern Philippines, before later commanding a Special Operations Task Unit in the most Iranian influenced section of southern Iraq throughout the tumultuous drawdown of U.S. Forces.

He applies the experience and emotions from real-world combat to the pages of his novels to bring unprecedented levels of authenticity to the political thriller.

Weaving in the nuances of today’s geopolitical landscape, “Only the Dead” will leave you questioning whether the novel is actually fact rather than fiction.

If you’re a fan of bestselling authors Lee Child, Brad Thor or Mark Greaney, bump this one to the top of your “to be read” pile. Though it can be read as a standalone, we highly recommend starting with book one of the series, “The Terminal List.”