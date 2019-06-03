A Betta' Beretta

Accuracy

Testing encompassed shooting the three most popular bullet weights for the 9mm chambering from a 3M rest on a concrete bench at 25 yards. Each group was measured for both overall 5-shot spread, and the best three hits. The first gives a good predictor of “shootability” from a solid position, while the latter factors out enough unnoticed human error to give a very good approximation of what the same gun/ammo combo will do from a machine rest.



The most accurate load turned out to be Federal 9BP, an old school standard pressure 115-gr. JHP. Over the years, this proved itself to be among the best of its kind and has also come in “most accurate” in many of my gun tests, including this one. Five rounds of 9BP from the Elite LTT landed in 1.85" center to center, with the best three in 1.45".



SIG’s relatively recent V-Crown line has proven itself accurate in many guns for me, and in this one it delivered a 2.80" 5-shot group, with a “best three” at 0.70". The 147-gr. +P Federal HST hollow point shot harder but a bit wider, 3.35" overall and 1.30" for best three.



I consider accuracy both objectively and subjectively. The objective measurement is the sort of mechanical accuracy tested as above. The subjective side goes to the ergonomics of the pistol. What we’re looking for is the interface between man and machine — things making it easier to get mechanical accuracy out of the pistol in human hands, perhaps under stress. A match or a qualification is good for this. I couldn’t coordinate the former with my schedule, so I went with the latter. My school runs a class every year at the Sand Burr Gun Ranch in Rochester, IN, and I took the LTT there as my teaching gun for a MAG-40 program. Two people in the class benefitted from this pistol.



The first was a new shooter. She had brought a low-priced polymer 9mm which was hard for her to shoot well and which, halfway through the class, began to malfunction. I swapped her into the Langdon gun for the last half of the program and she finished with a 290 out of 300 qualifying score, the Most Improved Student award and an Elite LTT on her want list. The second was me, shooting an easy 300/300 qual score and a 594/600 on the much tighter competition scoring rings we use as a tie-breaker on the B-27 targets we had that day.