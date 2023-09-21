A Cartridge Box Of Memories

When loading them, it was just another box of .45 Colt handloads. I was preparing for a handgun hunt with good buddy Dick Thompson. My mom had died a few months before and Dick graciously invited me out for a handgun hunt in his home state of Idaho.

With mom’s death fresh in my mind the “you only live once attitude” was strong, and I accepted. It was my first trip out west and I’d never met Dick before. I knew we were both huge Elmer Keith fans from our interactions online. So that qualifies him as a great guy, right?