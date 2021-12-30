Donor Gun

My donor gun was a passed-around S&W model 29-2. It went from one friend’s hand to another until finally reaching mine one happy Christmas day. If you’re like me, you’ve helped Santa by handing over your list to Santa’s helper (okay, your spouse) and merrily say, “Guess what? I made Christmas shopping easy for you. Here’s this gun I want …”

I know I’m not the only one who does this. After the eye roll, logistics are completed, and the gun is shipped to my FFL.

I shot and carried the gun for a couple of years, but something was nagging in the back of my mind. Years ago, I read an article by Paco Kelly (no relation to Ken) where he tells the story of carrying a Combat Mini and how it saved his life. Mag-na-port did the conversion. I called Ken Kelly, and arrangements were made to have him convert my beater into something neater, a Combat Mini.