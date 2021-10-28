Cape Buffalo!

Dick didn’t originally plan on taking a Cape Buffalo. While riding with the Ranch owner, they came across a small herd. The owner asked Dick if he wanted to take one. Dick responded he would, but couldn’t afford the tag. The owner offered Dick a cow buffalo for two animals on Dick’s list and the rest is history.

“My normal routine with the 45 Bisley was: first chamber with a 282-grain cast HP, second chamber was a 308-grain LBT powder coated solid. But I only had one of them. Then I remembered I had a 325-grain LBT solid in my pocket I had been showing the PHs. I had taken a few with me, just in case. The loads were 15 years old, and I’ve taken three elk with this load. They go through elk like a chain saw through tapioca pudding.

“So, I quickly slip out the HP, plunk in the big 325-grain LBT solid now backed up with the 308-grain solid and we went buffalo hunting.

“As we approached the herd, they scattered in all directions in the heavy brush and small trees. We made a wide circle, glassed, then came back to the vehicle. When we did, a large bull charged us off our right rear fender and he wasn’t stopping. Verner had to shift gears to outrun him. It was a little goosey for a few seconds.

“Now we make another pass, and the herd is trying to regroup. When the right one came across in front of us Verner said, take that one now! I glue the Ultra Dot to the right front shoulder and sent 325 grains of the best I had towards Mbogo. I took the high shoulder shot and I would trade my Jeep to have had a video of the reaction of the hit. It really rocked that buffalo! It went down on its leg and nose, but got back up, turning away from us. Verner said, hit it again! I dialed up the 308-grain solid as the buff gave me just a slight angle from the left side. I hit her about halfway back on the ribs, aiming for the vitals, and she dropped in her tracks.

“I’m sure the first shot was fatal, but you never take a chance with a buffalo, so it got the second shot. We approached from the back, Verner said many people get killed by “dead” Cape Buffalo, so put one down through the spine, between the shoulder blades, and I did. The buffalo was already dead.

“The skinners recovered the second bullet, lodged up against the right front shoulder. It started out weighing 308 grains and this morning when I weighed it, it weighed 308 grains. This was a water quenched powder coated bullet of my alloy.

“One hunter in camp said this was the largest cow Cape Buffalo he had ever seen, and he’s been on many safaris. He said it could pass for a bull. I am extremely happy. The size of this cow buffalo speaks for itself.”

As you can see, Dick’s choice of using revolvers and cast bullets surely doesn’t hinder his results. As a matter of fact, his performance is exceptional, proving shot placement beats everything. It also proves cast bullets have a place, for even dangerous game like Cape Buffalo.

