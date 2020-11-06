A Legal Test for State Preemption

The concept of state preemption — that is, a statute reserving all authority for setting gun laws in the hands of the legislature — is going to be tested in a Washington State courtroom, thanks to a unanimous ruling by an Appeals Court panel.

The appeals court reversed and remanded a lower court decision to dismiss a 2018 lawsuit challenging a Seattle ordinance requiring firearms owners in the city to lock up their guns when not in use.

Seattle is the state’s hotbed of extremist liberalism, and officials there dislike preemption with a passion. In July 2018, the city decided to challenge preemption by adopting a so-called “safe storage” requirement. The Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association and two local residents promptly sued. The trial court judge tossed the case in October 2018 on the grounds none of the plaintiffs had standing. At the time, the Seattle-based gun prohibition lobby cheered.

The laughter stopped a couple of weeks ago when the three-judge panel with Division 1 of the state Court of Appeals led by Acting Chief Judge Beth Andrus reversed the trial court judge’s decision and remanded “for further proceedings consistent with” the appeals court ruling. Now anti-gunners across the country are watching because any plans they may have had to challenge preemption statutes in their states are suddenly on hold.

The ruling should have a paralyzing effect on any other Evergreen State city government trying to pull the same thing, and one other city already has. Edmonds, a community north of Seattle, already lost its case under a SAF-NRA challenge.

https://www.saf.org/unanimous-wa-appeals-court-ruling-restores-saf-nra-lawsuit-v-seattle/