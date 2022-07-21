A Lost Talent?

When I bought the Standard pistol some years ago at a gun show (no box), I could only find one spare magazine, both original 9-rounders, but I did purchase a 10-round MKII magazine and simply switched the magazine follower button around to the other side to fit the older pistol. Works like a champ! That change in magazine follower came with the introduction of the MKII in 1982, which switched the slot on the grip frame from one side to the other.

One will notice also at the top of the original magazine, you’ll find a pair of “ears” bending in from either side of the magazine mouth to hold cartridges in. That feature disappeared with the newer magazines. Also changed was the floorplate. In the original Standard model, the magazine floorplate is a rather thick base with a chrome-type finish, while on later model magazines, the floorplate is much shorter, thus allowing for a tenth cartridge, according to one history I read online.

The MKIII moved the magazine release to the grip frame behind the trigger. Until then, the release had been on the butt.

Likewise, the MKIV has a magazine release behind the trigger on the left side, and a greatly improved design that allows for quick disassembly. The barrel and receiver pivot up and off the grip frame, allowing for quick removal of the bolt. It goes back together in less than a minute, something older models turn into a challenge!

Long story short, my Northwest contemporaries are raring to go when our rabbit season opens Sept. 1 and grouse opens Sept. 15. If you’re in a state where small game can be taken with a pistol, go for it. Tradition is okay if you don’t mind going hungry or picking shot out of the meat. As a maverick, I’ve discovered I am in pretty good company.