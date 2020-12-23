Hog Wild Holster
This TALO exclusive includes a Desantis Gunhide Wild Hog holster so you can strap your Wrangler on right away for any adventures you wish to pursue. Made from premium grade steer hide, the holster has an ambidextrous design, able to be worn cross-draw, or with a forward cant, gunslinger style. The rough out, double-stitched leather main body conforms to the gun for a secure fit, while also having an adjustable tension screw. With a thumb-snap retention strap, the added trim sports belt slots providing even more carry options, while reinforcing the holster’s throat. Plus, the Ruger Phoenix looks great stamped on the leather!