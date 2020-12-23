Ruger recently joined forces with DeSantis Gunhide, for a TALO (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma) Distributor Exclusive featuring the Ruger Wrangler and Wild Hog field and range holster. The Wrangler took the plinking world by storm a year and a half ago. The budget busting thumb-buster offers quality and affordability in a fun single-action shooter chambered in the ubiquitous .22LR cartridge.

The Wrangler is a great gun for everyone, from beginner to well-versed woods wanderer. Its tough Cerakote finish is complemented by stylish smooth hardwood stocks. There’s no safer gun than a Ruger single-action revolver, with its transfer bar safety, as the gun can only be fired after cocking the hammer and pressing the trigger. A great teaching tool, rugged truck, trail or all-terrain gun, it’s just plain fun to shoot.