A Tribute to the 2.5-inch S&W Model 19

Getting a Grip

The small round-butt factory grips didn’t last long, and I swapped them out for a set of Pachmayr grips, which soaked up a fair amount of felt recoil.



During the winter months, I still haul out the Pachmayrs, though they’ve been semi-retired by a set of Herrett’s Detective stocks. I’ve seen some of these guns with faux ivory grips, nicely polished giraffe bone or Sambar stag and a friend of mine has a pair of these snub nose guns with matching smooth black grips made of some unknown material — he loves ‘em.



The original factory grips didn’t fit my hand and were brutal during recoil. After 50 rounds of full house magnums, I wanted no more to do with them. For my money, Pachmayr, Herrett, Eagle and Altamont produce top-notch aftermarket grips.



True Blue



Back in the day, Smith & Wesson cloned the M19 as the stainless-steel Model 66, a revolver that certainly had lots of fans, but this correspondent wasn’t one of them.



It was every bit as sturdy and dependable as the M19, but the blue original stole my heart and never gave it back. It’s subdued yet has something of a visual authority. One look at the business end of the Model 19 with that 2.5-inch tube is enough to convince some thugs to enter the priesthood.



My beautiful little snubby shows a bit of holster wear on both sides near the muzzle and the lower front of the frame below the crane. It has digested a fair amount of ammunition over the years but isn’t loose. It has a ferocious bark, but the bite is even worse!