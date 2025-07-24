AFR: American Fighting Revolver

Field Instructors

Before the release of the S&W Ultimate Carry, I was invited to a conference in Baton Rouge, LA, where the guns were discussed from drawing board to final shipping, and all the hows and whys were answered with detailed explanation from DB and Bryan, along with S&W personnel, and Jason Cloessner, of Lipsey’s.

Both DB and Bryan ran us through pertinent drills, at varying shooting distances, and advised what ammo was sighted in for each gun caliber and distance, and what the advantages of each type of ammo would be, depending on circumstances. The class was well thought out and showcased the performance potential of the Ultimate Carry revolver.

I’ve also been privy to a few talks presented by DB on such topics as The Bonnie & Clyde Investigation and Take-Down, Colt “Fitz” revolvers, and the use of mouse guns, which I found extremely interesting.

If you’re looking for details on “sixgunology”, going back to its inception, and how revolvers are still a viable option for self-defense, home-defense, or duty use, these are the guys to listen to. They have a detailed, continuously growing library of various sixguns to discuss, display, and share stories about specific guns in a teaching atmosphere that’s both interesting and educational for the nerdiest, or saltiest sixgunners alive.