AFR: American Fighting Revolver
With a profusion of polymer-framed striker-fired pistols chambered for the ubiquitous 9mm cartridge, you’d think they have a non-stop breeding cycle comparable to mink or jackrabbits. The gun manufacturers further propagate the cause to starry-eyed youngsters wanting to shoot handguns.
Seems every movie and pay-for-view show promotes high-capacity poly-framed shooters to their audiences. Folks using wheelguns are portrayed as FUDDS. The old saying, “Beware the man who only has one gun; he may know how to use it,” are words to heed. Truer yet is, “Beware the man carrying a sixgun; he’s likely skilled with it and doesn’t fool around!” This is the basis for American Fighting Revolver.
Two Teaching to Tango
Daryl Bolke and Bryan Eastridge live with six guns. They love the history, efficiency, accuracy and power sixguns provide, knowing how effective they can be when trained properly with their use. Sure, you don’t have 15+ rounds of ammunition before a reload is necessary, but…do you really need that many rounds? This isn’t a topic for bashing high-capacity wonder nines. They are handy, having a place in our crime-ridden, near-do-well society full of miscreants.
What American Fighting Revolver is about is teaching, educating and showing anyone interested that with proper training, a sixgun is every bit as effective, if not better, than the wonder nines.
Mission Statement
American Fighting Revolver was founded in 2023 and is an online gun video site covering revolvers, their use, modifications, history, and discussion of new, old or rare models, as well as gun leather (holsters), accessories, like front and rear sights, ammunition and the many different options available, in video format, usually lasting 15-30 minutes each. These videos are released every “Wheelgun” Wednesday.
AFR also does product development within the industry. One of their biggest successes was working hand in hand with Jason Cloessner of Lipsey’s and S&W on the Ultimate Carry J-frame revolver chambered in a 5-shot .38 Special and 6-shot .32 H&R. The guns come with XS tritium front sight and U-notch rear sight, providing fast and easy target acquisition.
The AFR team routinely performs product testing, evaluating the latest gun releases, gear and accessories, and letting subscribers know what products are worth their hard-earned dollars. Training events include RevolverFest, held in South Carolina, and the Pat Rogers Revolver Roundup, which is held annually at Gunsite. AFR also does product development, Product Testing, and E-Commerce.
The Team
Darryl Bolke (DB) is a retired police oﬃcer from Southern California. He is a well-established and nationally recognized firearms instructor and use of force expert. During his LE career, he was assigned as a firearms instructor and Armorer for a Southern California SWAT team for 17 years and later as a Primary Firearms Instructor for his entire agency. As part of his duties, he was utilized as a firearms and ballistics expert for Oﬃcer Involved Shooting Investigations, investigating over 75 incidents.
He was also utilized as a firearms expert by the District Attorney’s Office in the largest county in the United States. Darryl has been part of the firearms and police equipment industry for almost 40 years at every level. He has collaborated on numerous successful firearms, edged weapons and holster designs.
Darryl currently does extensive high-level security work in addition to his training. He presents at firearms training conferences around the country and has authored numerous internationally published articles relating to firearms, carry systems, and edged weapons.
Darryl is Co-Owner of American Fighting Revolver with Bryan Eastridge. It is a company producing revolver-specific content at American Fighting Revolver, social media content, as well as revolver training and consulting within the firearms industry. He is also Co-Founder of Hardwired Tactical Shooting, HITS.
Bryan Eastridge
Bryan, with a Y, Eastridge grew up in Moore, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the US Army from 1998-2002, where he successfully completed Ranger School, earning his Ranger Tab, while becoming Airborne and Air Assault certified. After his Army stint, he became a sworn officer for Oklahoma City PD from 2002 to 2023.
He was a firearms instructor since 2004, PPC Competitor and NRA Distinguished, Revolver Badge #740. He started shooting at age 3 with his dad. He’s an accomplished 1911 Gunsmith and semi-trained S&W revolver mechanic. He enjoys bullet casting, handloading, and shooting single-action sixguns, while being a self-described lever gun addict.
I’ve personally watched Bryan work his magic on S&W revolvers, and he’s good! He knows his way around the guts of the gun as well as understanding proper dimensions and how to correct undersized cylinder throats and forcing cones.
Field Instructors
Before the release of the S&W Ultimate Carry, I was invited to a conference in Baton Rouge, LA, where the guns were discussed from drawing board to final shipping, and all the hows and whys were answered with detailed explanation from DB and Bryan, along with S&W personnel, and Jason Cloessner, of Lipsey’s.
Both DB and Bryan ran us through pertinent drills, at varying shooting distances, and advised what ammo was sighted in for each gun caliber and distance, and what the advantages of each type of ammo would be, depending on circumstances. The class was well thought out and showcased the performance potential of the Ultimate Carry revolver.
I’ve also been privy to a few talks presented by DB on such topics as The Bonnie & Clyde Investigation and Take-Down, Colt “Fitz” revolvers, and the use of mouse guns, which I found extremely interesting.
If you’re looking for details on “sixgunology”, going back to its inception, and how revolvers are still a viable option for self-defense, home-defense, or duty use, these are the guys to listen to. They have a detailed, continuously growing library of various sixguns to discuss, display, and share stories about specific guns in a teaching atmosphere that’s both interesting and educational for the nerdiest, or saltiest sixgunners alive.
High Desert Loads
Both DB and Bryan have worked closely with owner Steve Shields. The “DB” load, a slightly loaded down .357 Magnum, features a 158-grain XTP bullet going 900 FPS out of a 3 ½” N-frame S&W. This is easier on these classic guns, yet potent enough for the job at hand. Using full-length .357 brass keeps the fowling ring in the cylinder chamber where it belongs, so it doesn’t interfere with loading .357 cartridges after shooting a bunch of .38 Special loads. It’s a well-thought-out idea that’s easy on relic guns and shooters.
Bryan Eastridge helped Steve develop a mid-range .44 Magnum load featuring a 300-grain XTP bullet going 1,050 FPS from a 4″ barreled revolver. The load is very accurate and penetrates well.
