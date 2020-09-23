Halloween is the celebration of ghosts and ghouls, and with the holiday just around the corner, here’s something to lift your soul if you’re a rimfire lover and GLOCK 44 owner.

First, we’ve all heard of the few catastrophic results of the GLOCK 44 hybrid steel/polymer slide. It seems a few slides had some manufacturing hiccups, causing the slides to crack after shooting. We’re sure GLOCK has since fixed the issue, but Nelson Precision Manufacturing (NPM) has hit the market with an aftermarket alternative made from aluminum for those wishing to upgrade their slide and for peace of mind.