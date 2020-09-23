Customization
Of course, Nelson Precision Manufacturing didn’t just stop at one slide — they’re offering the 44X in three different styles with varying degrees of machining.
The first is called the “44X with Manufacturing Information;” it features vertical front and rear serrations with 44X, U.S.A and .22 LR milled on the left side while the right side features the serial number and abbreviation for Arizona — where NPM is located.
Second is the “44X-Carry,” featuring angled front and rear serrations, top and side window cuts and weight reduction cuts milled on both sides with 44X lettering on the left-hand side.