Aging Gracelessly

Notoriously Unforgiving of Inattention

The reason I knew Mrs. Nell so well was that I sewed her hands up, like a lot. To my recollection, I reassembled her fingers at least four times after she got mixed up with her power tools. She was a stoic lass who never complained. I’d just get the lay of the land, numb her up, and enjoy some spirited conversation while I put all the shredded meat back where God had it in the first place.

Eventually, her family grew weary of bringing her to the clinic to have me put her fingers back together. Women who live alone and are master carpenters are, in my experience, predictably headstrong. Mrs. Nell did not heed advice from well-meaning family members. They thought if they enlisted my assistance perhaps, I could talk some sense into her. Once she was well into her eighties, they asked me to tell her to stay out of her workshop. I politely declined to do so.

Once they left, and it was just the two of us, I told Mrs. Nell to do whatever she felt comfortable and capable of doing. So long as it didn’t hurt anyone else, I saw no harm in her working in her shop right up until Jesus called her home. It wasn’t like I needed the business or wanted to see her hurt herself. Quite the contrary, compared to most of her peers, Mrs. Nell was one of the most self-actualized, satisfied and happy senior citizens I knew. She had the option of aging gracefully. She simply made a conscious choice not to do so.