Ain't Seen a Ransom Rest in a Gunfight...

For decades, I’ve seen that dismissive one-liner (including some variants, such as “shot timer in a fight”) repeated, often by men I deeply respect. And it truly is a good one-liner; what it isn’t is the whole story. It is true you’re not likely to use a Ransom Rest in a defensive shooting. Nor are you likely to have a shot timer. Or hearing protection. Or turning targets. Or blue guns. Or dummy cartridges … all of which a seasoned defensive shooter will use at some point. It is wise to keep their use in perspective — the true role of that catchphrase — but they do have a role to play.

Self-defense training should be realistic, but as one can’t go about actually swapping shots with people, concessions need to be made that allow for safe, responsible training that develops good habits. Of necessity, that means there are some skills and tools necessary to make the most of training opportunities rather than for actual use on the street, and there’s nothing wrong with this when used within reason.

For example, there’s an art and science to how you stage the magazines on your gun belt during a shooting class so you get the most time on the firing line without constantly having to go back to reload magazines. In real life, if you have to reload (a big “if”), I wouldn’t advise swapping magazines around in their carriers while you’re doing it. It’s useful for what it’s for, but don’t mistake what that is. We need to clearly identify the purpose of things and keep them in their proper places. Some practices are so dangerous they have no place, such as the immediate policing of fired brass during a reload, which has worked out poorly in several police shootings.

With this backdrop, it’s time to talk about what exactly is the role of the Ransom Rest in defensive shooting, and the answer is surprisingly simple. It’s an objective standard for the capability of your gun, your gun and ammunition combination, and your shooting ability.