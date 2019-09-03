American Rebel, designer and manufacturer of their own innovative “concealed and safe” lifestyle products for gun owners, introduced several new concealed carry coats and jackets this year. They start with high quality, warm, comfortable, practical garments allowing freedom of movement. All are triple layered: a water resistant insulation sandwiched between a soft lining and a tough outer shell fabric. All feature American Rebel’s patented proprietary protection pockets inside the left and right lower front to conceal your full-size handgun without printing. These pockets secure with Velcro and a snap to keep them closed and have a tab to instantly pull them open when you need your gun. All have a pocket with elastic loops to carry extra magazines.



The heavy duty, cold weather, brown Cartwright canvas hooded coat is now a full line of rugged outerwear for men. Black and green were added in hooded, hoodless and vest versions. The inside breast pockets have two elastic magazine retention loops sewn in, and an additional Velcro closure inner pocket for your cell phone on the left. Outside you have two vertical zippered chest pockets and two deep waist exterior pockets. Heavy metal zippers close the front and chest pockets. MSRP on the hooded and hoodless Cartwright coats is $139.99 and $119.99 for vests.



For cool weather, American Rebel has added a new, lighter-weight Freedom line of stylish men’s and women’s jackets with an outer shell of finely woven, rain and wind resistant, stretchable, black polyester-lycra fabric. The men’s jacket has an inside right breast Velcro flap secured pocket to hold two extra magazines in elastic loops and on the inner left breast, an open pocket closed with a Velcro tab good for your wallet and phone. The women’s jacket has no interior breast pockets. On the exterior, both have zippered waist pockets.

