Hearing about a new ammo introduction is something of an occupational hazard, so when something comes along that is intriguing, it’s good to take a closer look.

Steinel Ammunition recently announced a new defensive load designed for use in 9mm subcompact pistols called the Subcompact Carry Solid Copper Hollow Point (SCHP). Launched from a 3-inch barrel this cartridge pushes a 124-grain at 960 fps, and when it hits, the copper hollow point bullet opens up to 0.706-inch — which ain’t too shabby.

And when fired from a 4.7-inch barrel, the projectile reportedly leaves the muzzle at 1,050 fps and can open up to 0.857-inch. Translation: That’s going to hurt.

The Maker Solid Copper Hollow Point bullet is seated in Starline nickel-plated brass case and propelled by Hodgdon powder. Sparking it off is a CCI primer.

When the bullets contact a barrier, they open wide with six petals that look capable of creating plenty of tissue damage, and for a fight-stopping projectile, that’s exactly what you want.

Now, if someone can talk these guys into introducing a load in .45 ACP, .40 S&W, .357 SIG, 10mm or .38 Super load. You reading, Steinel?

For more info: www.steinelammo.com, Ph. 330.840.7086