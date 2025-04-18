Any Way You Cut It

Let’s talk about homicide; you know, murder most foul (or otherwise), slayings, killings, whatever you want to call it. Ultimately, somebody ends up at room temperature and — ideally, anyway — somebody else ends up in prison.

Who gets the blame for this mayhem? When a firearm is involved, part of the credit goes to something called “gun violence.” Use any other weapon, including feet, fists, elbows, knees or strangling hands, the perp takes sole responsibility.

A couple of weeks ago, this correspondent sat down and Googled the following two words: Fatal Stabbing, and surprise of surprises, up popped a handful of recent fatal or near-fatal crimes all involving edged weapons.

Did you know that in any given year, about 3½ times as many people are stabbed to death as are slain with rifles of any kind, including so-called “assault weapons?” Check with the most recent FBI national data and you will discover the most recent data shows handguns were specifically identified as the murder weapon in 4,981 killings, another 136 people were killed with something called an (automatic) handgun, 343 people fell to “other firearms,” and 3,944 were murdered with a “firearm.”

Blame some computer geek at the FBI for setting up this user-unfriendly reporting system on a day when he/she/they evidently had more time on their hands than they should have. Also blame reporting agencies for not including specific information.

Now, in this mess of data, rifles were used in a paltry 386 slayings, (automatic) rifles were used in another 34 killings.

Guess what? During the same time period, a whopping 1,161 people were stabbed, slashed and/or butchered with knives. Back in 2019, the last year the FBI used its Uniform Crime Reporting system (much friendlier), there were an estimated 13,927 slayings of which 10,258 involved firearms. Rifles were used in 364 killings, shotguns in another 200, and knives/cutting instruments were used in 1,476 murders. The pattern just doesn’t change.

So, how come when people get shot dead, it’s the result of “gun violence?” Why aren’t the people who are skewered described as victims of “knife violence?”

Well, that’s different, says anti-gunners, if they say anything at all. (Uh, murder is murder and dead is dead.)