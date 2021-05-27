The Ant & The Grasshopper
This is why it’s vital to keep your stockpile filled. Like ants in the old story “The Ant & The Grasshopper,” Aesop’s Fables, number 373, the ants work all summer gathering food for winter while the grasshopper played and was starving during winter. You get the point. During the good times, especially when suppliers have excess stock offering sales, this is when you want to stock up.
Don’t let panic drive you to do stupid things. And for Pete’s sake, if you see some primers available, take what you need, don’t hoard them. Try to think of the next fellow, or at least wait a week, before trying to buy more, so others have a chance to get some.