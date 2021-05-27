Who would’ve thought a measly little metal cup could wreak such havoc, desperation, and despair? Of course, we’re speaking about the primer pan(ic)demic of ’21. The last pan(ic)demic struck 12 years ago, following the ’09 inauguration. Before that? It was 16 years before another pan(ic)demic reared its ugly head, not unlike a locust invasion, after the ’93 inauguration. Could there be a common cause to this madness?

Of course, we know the answer — elections of gun-control-happy Presidents. Before surgical masks ever reared their ugly heads and were worn in public, Primer Pan(ic)demic’s were the first real indicator of things to come. Primer Pan(ic)demics run hand in hand with ammunition shortages. Shear panic is the number one cause of this nonsense. This is perpetuated by threats of gun control — as usual.

I still remember rumors of the Clinton plot to have manufacturers develop primers with a shelf life. This in turn would give factory ammunition a shelf life. Lordy … true, or not, it sparked mass hysteria among handloaders and the primer supply dried up. The more demand for ammo, the fewer primers there are for handloaders. Simple economics and ammunition demand are the cause for primer/powder shortages. The manufacturers will take care of their biggest clients first.