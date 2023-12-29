At Close Range

Early in my career — serving as editor of a small-town weekly newspaper — one of my duties was to make the Friday rounds to pick up advertising for the following week’s edition.

It was a combination of dread and anticipation. Some stops I wrapped up as soon as possible, while others were a delight, allowing me to spend a few minutes chatting with someone I found to be interesting. I learned from one fellow this bit of interesting wisdom: “The thing this town needs most is a lot of expensive funerals.” It was spoken with a wink, but not much of a smile.

There were a couple of restaurants, a shoe store and a sporting goods store on the route. And there was one businessman who landed on my radar screen one morning when he invited me behind the counter. There, my eyes quickly focused on the J-Frame Smith & Wesson revolver well within reach of both the cash register and the spot where customers might wait for an order — or a thug might pull a gun and aim it at him, demanding money.

The owner glanced around the store — it was empty at this point, just after opening — and reached for the five-shooter to make a point. He swung the cylinder open and showed me how the first round out of this wheelgun was a shot cartridge. Without being asked, he said the idea was to get off a shot at point blank range, presumably to a would-be robber’s face, followed by the conventional jacketed hollowpoints in the remaining chambers.