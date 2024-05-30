After the 7-hour drive from Deming, New Mexico, I pulled off the hard road onto what could barely be called a dirt lane. It’s easy to miss by design. I soon approached the familiar gate with a piece of sun-bleached board hanging from baling wire. In red paint is the word “Peligro” on the makeshift sign for emphasis. After unlocking the combination padlock, I swung the gate open and drove through, then locked it behind me.

Easing my pick-up down the rutted dirt lane was comforting. It led to the century-old, thick-walled adobe house of the Turkey Track ranch, where my good friend Dobe Grant lived. It’s been 8 months since I last saw him, and I was long overdue for a visit. Spring was in the air, and I was tired of being cooped up all winter. Part of the lane is particularly rough from recent heavy rains. The run-off cut washboard channels in the road, making the cargo behind my pick-up bed rattle in their cardboard box.

About a mile out, my olfactory senses are assaulted by the acrid smell of burning rubber and oil. I quickly sped up, worried the Turkey Track might be engulfed in flames. Skidding to a halt, I was relieved to see the crusty old codger bent over a hot coal fire. Above the coals was a large pot, and I could tell Dobe was dumping heavy five-gallon buckets into the pot by his effort. A closer look showed the buckets were full of wheel weights.

The former Marine and Seabee skillfully welded a piece of plate steel to the bottom of a 20” cast iron pipe, making a large pot. He even welded large handles onto the sides. The pot could easily hold over 1,000 pounds of silver, shiny, shimmery alloy when full. The pot was sitting on a heavy steel stand Dobe welded from scrap the gas company left behind when assembling the gas drilling wells on his property.

Yellow smoke bellowed from the coal fire before reaching peak temperature. Then it burned clean. It took about 40 minutes to melt the various lead alloys Dobe chose for his final brew. Next to the pot were about a dozen ingot molds he made from 4” steel I-beam.

Cut to 10” lengths, he welded them together, side by side. The ends were cut at an outward angle, and a steel plate was welded onto the beam ends. This created a trapezoidal-shaped ingot mold, making dumping easier from the ingot mold when the ingots cooled and solidified. They resembled gold bars from Fort Knox, only silver in color. To Dobe, they were just as valuable. He also had an assortment of muffin tins and bread pans for making smaller ingots.

When his alloy was melted, fluxed and clean, Dobe filled the homemade ingot molds with a large ladle. The ingots would be used later when he was ready to cast bullets. Dobe was old school all the way, preferring cast bullets to “new-fangled” copper-jacketed bullets. Besides, why buy bullets when you can make your own?