New Products

Doc can’t sit still without thinking of new ideas. One of his latest is his patent-pending Handgunner Helper. It’s simple, yet ingenious. Using a space-age polymer/metal clip, it keeps your holster from sliding on your belt when your pants belt loop isn’t properly placed from where you want to wear your holster. Nothing is worse than a sliding holster!

The Handgunner Helper prevents your shuck from shifting, locking it in place with the well-placed polymer clip. You choose the holster position you want between a belt loop and the clip, rather than your pants. Let your worries disappear with the Barranti Leather Handgunner Helper.

While building the new Barranti Leather headquarters, a large mesquite tree needed to be cut down. Bobby Tyler from Tyler Gun Works was out for a visit, surveying the progress of the shop, when he had a brilliant idea. Seeing the felled mesquite tree, he thought they’d make dandy 1911 stocks. Being from the Barranti Bear Track Ranch, it is indeed a very cool and novel idea.

Tyler Gun Works is slabbing out the stocks as a housewarming gift to Doc. Nothing says Texas like mesquite, and the stocks will be a nice addition to any 1911-style gun. So, if you’re looking for a taste of Texas to spruce up your 1911 and are a Barranti Leather fan, here’s a great way to combine the two! They’ll be for sale at a later date.