Being Un-Tactical

Your Actions

The problem is very little, if any, of this “tactical-ness” applies to concealed carry and self-defense. There’s a universe separating “offensive” military tactics, those used by law enforcement and those used for personal protection — the category containing most of us.



As an armed citizen your response to danger should be to move. You create distance, move to cover or an exit, while issuing verbal commands and drawing your weapon. These actions may produce a “psychological” stop; you’re not the victim they thought you were and the threat(s) retreats.



You won’t be kitted-up in tactical gear. You’re lucky if there’s time to grab a rifle and shove a spare magazine in your pocket. There’s a lot of reasons you shouldn’t even loop the rifle’s sling around your body. Most likely you’ll be fighting with your handgun and one reload. Your goal is to break contact as soon as possible, escaping or forcing the threat(s) to leave.



It may be necessary to clear a building during an escape, or search for a loved one. It will be slow, deliberate tactics as opposed to the “shock and awe” of an aggressive, dynamic entry.



If absolutely necessary — after doing everything possible to avoid this — you shoot to stop the threat. You are not shooting to kill! Yes, you’re engaging the center mass of the chest, pelvis or head to stop them as efficiently as possible. There is a possibility they may die, and that’s between them and God. But, your intent is not to kill.



Chances are you’ll only fire three to five rounds. Yes, there are exceptions, but that’s the round count seen in the majority of defensive encounters. You probably won’t have to reload. Every action is defensive, and you’ll have to explain exactly what you did — and why.

