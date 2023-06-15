Being Under Skeeter’s Influence
Guns mean more to people like you and me than others could ever understand. Being sentimental links from our past, they remind us of the people who influenced, or made the biggest impact on us. For better, or worse, ‘til death do us part, guns connect us like no other with these idols. Far from being a way of expending ammunition, doing so with the right gun provides a bond between the shooter and gun, like no other.
You could even say we live vicariously through our shooting irons by emulating a hero every time we pick one up. Obtaining the same gun as our idol, or maybe having custom work done on a gun similar to theirs, deepens this connection. Some might simply build a gun on what they “think” our role model would appreciate.
Skeeter Knew…
What true sixgunner wasn’t taken with Skeeter Skelton? Reading his works, he quickly became our amigo from days gone by while entertaining us with stories, knowledge and humor of the southwest. Reading his articles was reminiscent of catching up with an old friend, making us feel good while doing it, sad when finished and always wanting more.
Skeeter loved custom guns, having them built the way he thought they should have been in the first place. But he was no snob. Factory guns suited him just fine like Bill Ruger’s original Flattop Blackhawk .44 Magnum, the one with 7.5-inch barrel. Being Skeeter’s favorite sixgun for hunting, there were less than 1,000 made. They weren’t common. He fashioned and fitted his own walnut stocks for his gun, sanding them thinner than factory grips. A simple action job completed the works. Once upon a time I got to shoot Skeeter’s Flattop, during a visit with his son, Bart. What an honor!
A few years later, I managed to wrangle my own 7.5-inch Flattop and gave it the same treatment. It is my “Skeeter” gun. Ole Skeet had a penchant for Ruger flat tops. When handling one, any sixgunner will quickly understand as to why.
“Skeeterito”
Mi amigo, Doc Barranti, surprised me one New Year’s Eve when he gave me an old, tired Ruger Flattop Blackhawk with 6.5-inch barrel. Displaying a pretty patina, it needed a ‘makeover’ and Ken Kelly from Mag-Na-Port International was summoned.
The barrel was cut to 4 inches and received an 11-degree bull-nose crown, while the ejector rod housing was trimmed flush with the barrel. Ken expertly shortened the base-pin head, allowing the base pin to clear the cylinder for removal without having to remove the ejector rod housing.
The aluminum grip-frame and ejector rod housing were matte finished, while the barrel, frame, cylinder and trigger were given the second to none Mag-Na-Port high-luster blue job. Ken even managed to preserve the aged “plum” colored loading-gate Ruger aficionados love so much.
Cocking the hammer is a delight, with each audible “click” informing you the gun is timed and tuned like a Swiss watch. The trigger breaks at a measured 2 pounds, 4 ounces with positive ignition on every hammer drop.
I call it “Skeeterito.” This gun is a pure pleasure to pack, providing plenty of punch with a steady diet of powder coated Keith bullets, crimped over 10 grains of Unique. The load won’t overstress the gun, pushing the slug at 1,100 FPS. I had Bobby Tyler of Tyler Gun Works fit ram horn stocks to “Skeeterito” for a classic southwestern look that Skeeter would appreciate.
Build Your Own
If Skeeter couldn’t find it, he’d have one built. He was famous (or infamous?) for converting Ruger and S&W .357 revolvers into .44 Specials. The reason I mention infamous is because it was Skeeter’s writings that inspired many to have their guns converted to .44 Special as well. I’m sure there were a few upset wives wondering where the grocery money went for the month while hubby was having a .44 Special built.
I sent my grocery money, along with an old three-screw Ruger .357 to Alan Harton to work his magic, converting the gun to .44 Special. Sure, I ate frijoles for a month, but it was the best money I ever spent. Besides, I like beans.
Lipsey’s Rescue
In 2009, Jason Cloessner, vice president of product development at Lipsey’s, convinced Ruger to make what we all wanted for decades, a mid-framed flat top .44 Special. It came in barrel lengths of 4 5/8 and 5.5 inches. First, was the traditional plow handle version, eventually followed by Bisley grip frame. It didn’t matter that they were New Model Blackhawks. To say people wanted them was an understatement, being one of Lipsey’s most popular guns ever sold. I ordered both plow handled barrel lengths. It was back to beans for a while.
A Tribute
Guns, whether factory or custom, honor and bring life to our shooting idols. They embody our soul, triggering emotion every time we shoot them. Hell, simply picking one up makes us smile! And that’s a good thing. Cheaper in the long run than any medicine, without any bad side effects, the right gun will keep you smiling, no matter how many mouthfuls of beans you’ll need to endure.