Being Under Skeeter’s Influence

Skeeter Knew…

What true sixgunner wasn’t taken with Skeeter Skelton? Reading his works, he quickly became our amigo from days gone by while entertaining us with stories, knowledge and humor of the southwest. Reading his articles was reminiscent of catching up with an old friend, making us feel good while doing it, sad when finished and always wanting more.

Skeeter loved custom guns, having them built the way he thought they should have been in the first place. But he was no snob. Factory guns suited him just fine like Bill Ruger’s original Flattop Blackhawk .44 Magnum, the one with 7.5-inch barrel. Being Skeeter’s favorite sixgun for hunting, there were less than 1,000 made. They weren’t common. He fashioned and fitted his own walnut stocks for his gun, sanding them thinner than factory grips. A simple action job completed the works. Once upon a time I got to shoot Skeeter’s Flattop, during a visit with his son, Bart. What an honor!

A few years later, I managed to wrangle my own 7.5-inch Flattop and gave it the same treatment. It is my “Skeeter” gun. Ole Skeet had a penchant for Ruger flat tops. When handling one, any sixgunner will quickly understand as to why.