Big Man's Concealed Carry

Duke Experiments

About 25 years ago an outfitter friend had a contract with the National Park Service to supply some of the backcountry cabins in Yellowstone, from which their rangers patrolled. He once needed some help with a pack string and asked me to ride along. The area where we were going had recently had some grizzly trouble, so even though it was illegal I packed along a Colt SAA .44 Special loaded with some stout handloads. I wore it in a shoulder holster with a denim jacket covering.

Concealed that handgun was. We even met up with a group of park service officials and while we visited evidently none noticed that I was packing. Comfortable that rig was not! By the time we made the 20 or so horseback miles to the cabin I was nearly in a frenzy of pain from the shoulder holster cutting into me. When we got back home I sold that shoulder holster and have never worn another. Plainly spoken, I’m just too fat to wear a shoulder holster comfortably.

What about cross draw? It’s certainly a viable mode of handgun carry. I’ve even heard some say it works best for those sitting in a vehicle. All of that is for skinny to normal-size people. Put extra girth around a fellow’s middle and see just how impractical a cross draw is. Unless the carrier has arms like a gorilla he just can’t reach the gun easily. I know — I’ve tried. If a big guy wears a cross draw holster slightly up front it can be reached easier. It will also be seen, and in most states having allowing concealed carry that’s a big no-no. Put the cross draw holster further back on the side and its pretty hard for us big boys to reach.

During one of the many Thunder Ranch classes I’ve attended Clint had us do an interesting drill. In it the supposition was the regular shooting hand was disabled and the other hand then had to reach across the body for the holstered handgun. My arms were too short to reach it like that, as was also the case with a couple of other plus size guys in the class. Clint said then that our option was to pack a second gun on the other side available to that hand.

When I first obtained a Montana CCW, my thought was to pack a handgun in a belt holster in a reverse draw on my back just slightly off center to the right. Then I would cover it by wearing a vest. My wife is a seamstress so she made me some slightly longer vests to insure complete coverage. It was easy to slip my hand in the vest and onto the gun butt. To be honest that system worked — for awhile. The hitch was when I sat down. Leaning back with a hunk of iron pressed into your back is plain uncomfortable, not to mention that it makes the handgun impossible to reach at that time. Better hope you’re not accosted by an attacker while sitting — you’d be helpless.