Bill Ruger Changed Our Lives

Of all the guns in my safe, most are Rugers. It’s not by mistake either. I knew darn well what I was doing while acquiring them.

My first .22 rimfire rifle was a Harrington & Richardson Plainsman rifle I got for my 8th birthday. My first deer rifle was a Remington Model 700 chambered in .30-06.

My first Ruger was the classic .22 semi-auto 10-22 with rotary magazine. I still have it and can’t tell you how many hundreds of bulk packs of .22 ammo I’ve shot through that gun. It’s still as accurate as they day I got it and is now handling most of my daughter’s .22 shooting chores.