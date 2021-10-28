Captain Nicolae Bartholomew commanded a company of Rangers, ran like a wraith, and effortlessly knocked out a cool 100 textbook pushups in two minutes on his PT test. In combat he was ruthless. He had a professional reputation for reliably getting the job done. That often meant people got killed.

Bartholomew had no friends. He was most comfortable operating at night and spent much of his free time alone in his hooch. The other officers in his Ranger Battalion thought him distant and aloof. His soldiers called him Black Bart whenever out of earshot. They both respected and feared him. The enemy generally just died.

PFC Samuels was a replacement straight out of RASP. Thirsty for his first taste of combat, he requested the most hard-charging company in the battalion. For his sins Samuels drew that of Black Bart.

The First Sergeant led Samuels to the briefing tent where Captain Bartholomew was finalizing the details of the evening’s mission with the Battalion S-4. The Captain was not just fit. He was enormous. His heavy body armor seemed no more an encumbrance than was his uniform. By the sickly light of the briefing tent Bartholomew’s skin had a refined, almost porcelain, quality.