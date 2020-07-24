Everytown for Gun Safety did a roundup of several cities where violence erupted over the holiday weekend, including Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. These cities all have something in common: their mayors come from the same political party, which ironically adheres to a policy of gun control.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms seemed equally reluctant to put the blame on bad guys.

“I think it’s just this perfect storm of distress in America,” Bottoms told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “I think that people are obviously anxious and even angry about COVID-19. Loved ones are dying, people are losing their jobs.”

She also blamed “frustration” and “a lot of angst.” And she reserved a little finger-pointing for President Donald Trump, saying “I think…that the rhetoric that comes out of the White House doesn’t help it at all. It doesn’t give people much hope, and I think that it’s all converging together and we’re seeing it happen and spill out onto the streets in Atlanta.”

In an email blast intercepted by Insider to presumed supporters, Everytown also insisted, “There is little doubt that the pandemic has intensified the nation’s gun violence crisis. That’s why we need to keep up our fight.”

Perhaps instead, they should consider the opinion of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who described Chicago as “the largest outdoor shooting range in America.”

The senator observed, “And other cities are following. It’s not caused by the coronavirus, it’s not caused by racism. It’s caused by nihilism…To kill a child, you have to be a nihilist goon with no values whatsoever. But that is what happens when we defund our police, when we refuse to fix our schools, and we undermine the family unit.”

https://news.grabien.com/story-chicago-mayor-blames-gun-violence-lack-health-care-jobs-scho

https://www.ajc.com/blog/politics/the-jolt-was-brian-kemp-right-send-troops-says-keisha-lance-bottoms/cyWWQ4uw4TWVtgPfZjNXyI/

https://thefederalist.com/2020/07/07/shootings-and-killings-surge-in-democrat-run-cities-across-the-country/

https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/sen-kennedy-chicago-now-largest-outdoor-shooting-range-america