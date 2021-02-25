Bore-Max Bore Foam

I got an H&R Plainsmen bolt-action .22LR on my eighth birthday. Proud as punch of my new gun, I was determined to take care of it, keeping it clean and oiled. I purchased a cleaning kit shortly afterward. The only problem was no one showed me how to properly clean the rifle, but clean it I did, whether it needed it or not.

No one showed me how to remove the bolt either, so I ran the rod/brush through the muzzle end. Due to short arms and no gun cradle, juggling the rifle and long rod was difficult. But I managed, eventually running the rod down the bore, many times bowing the rod, enough times to keep it clean.

Years later, it was no surprise what I found inspecting the bore. The last inch of the muzzle was worn totally smooth, showing no rifling from all the rod action rubbing against it. I still have that gun.