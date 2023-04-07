Online Exclusive: Spring Cleaning

Brownells Magna-Tip
Screwdriver Sets

Written By Tom McHale
2023
3

I’ve got lots of “gunsmith” screwdriver sets. If you piled them up, I’m confident they’d generate their own gravitational field. But 98% of them sit unloved and unused: I always reach for the Brownells Magna-Tips.

First, know that true gunsmith bits are hollow ground, so the “working area” of the blade is shaped less like a wedge and more like that obelisk in 2001: A Space Odyssey. That means every nanometer of surface area on the sides contacts the inside of the screw head slot. Ipso facto e. pluribus unum, more power and no bodged-up screw heads. Remind me to send Dabbs a quarter for using the word “bodged.”
Unlike lesser kits, the handles included in these sets are solid and built to last. The bits fit properly and … stay in place while you’re working.

Brownells offers a variety of configurations of this set to fit needs and budget. Do yourself a long-lasting favor and buy a set.

Brownells.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner May/June 2023 Issue Now!

2023
3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Brownells...
I’ve got lots of “gunsmith” screwdriver sets. If you piled them up, I’m confident they’d generate their own gravitational field. But 98 percent of...
Read Full Article
We Knew That
Being a career journalist has its advantages in that I can spot unintentional revelations amid all the verbiage which, when pulled out of the larger...
Read Full Article
Squirrels,...
Every deer hunter knows from whence I speak. It starts as your heartbeat quickens and blood pressure skyrockets to astronomical levels at the unmistakable...
Read Full Article