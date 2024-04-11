Versatility vs. Productivity

Unique is hands down one of the most versatile powders ever devised. It performs great for most handgun loads and even works for most rifle loads, albeit in a reduced velocity sense. At least it makes shooting our long guns possible in a pinch. For handgun cartridges, there’s another choice from Alliant Powder that’s as versatile as Unique — Bullseye!

While this fast-burning powder won’t get as much velocity as Unique, Bullseye uses less powder per charge, allowing for more reloads per pound than just about any powder. Best yet? It’s remarkably accurate. In fact, it was Elmer Keith’s favorite powder for low-velocity, accurate practice and competition loads. Obviously, this powder has been around if Elmer used it, but it’s just as versatile today as it was back then.

Bullseye’s main purpose is obvious. Just a pinch of powder allows the shooting of light recoiling loads with a consistent velocity spread, providing accurate loads. I’ve used Bullseye for years with outstanding results in many different calibers and thought it time to share a few of my favorites.

A few years ago, I stumbled upon an 8 lb. keg of Bullseye. While not a favorite, I certainly knew its value and was going to make the most of it. Here are some of my favorite loads I use.

• .32 Long: Using RCBS 98 grain SWC or MP Molds 100 grain HP, I use 2.6 grains of Bullseye for just over 800 fps and excellent accuracy from my S&W pre-31 revolver.

.• 32 H&R: My favorite .32 cartridge. Using RCBS 98-grain SWC, this baby “Keith” slug when loaded over 3.6 grains Bullseye runs damn near 1,100 fps with wonderful accuracy. Speer 85-grain JHP over 4 grains of Bullseye runs 1,170 fps and are very accurate.

• 9mm: My favorite bullet for the 9mm is a cast bullet from the Lee Precision 125-grain radiused flat-nose mold. Powder coated, I load these over 4 grains of Bullseye and get just over 1,100 fps. It’s mild shooting and accurate.