Storming Through

The class was titled “The Perfect Storm” and Clint began the three day curriculum with the comment, “The ultimate competition is to survive a fight,” which set the scene for their alliance. He continued, “The truth is that mediocrity will probably win most gun fights, but you’ve got to be excellent in order to perform mediocre under pressure.” He made it clear that during the class he would stay in the realm of tactics and Rob would provide the instruction on how to attain greater “excellence” with a handgun. For the three day program, Rob conducted the shooting instruction with help from Jason Burton, while Clint administered the “Terminator,” his two-storied shoot house.

Rob initiated the class by saying, “The worst thing my generation ever did to new shooters was to tell them to focus on the front sight, pin the trigger to the rear when they break the shot and then slowly ease it out until they feel and hear the disconnector engage.” Desecrating conventional wisdom is a sure way to get everyone’s attention.

He followed with, “Releasing the trigger slowly ruins accuracy if you’re trying to shoot fast.” He formed a letter “V” with his index and middle finger and said it represented the amount of muzzle rise distance with each shot. He explained a slow release of the trigger insures the muzzle will reach maximum height before you commence compressing the trigger for the follow up shot. Getting your finger off the trigger quickly allows for pressure to be re-applied to the trigger before the muzzle reaches terminal upward movement. Therefore, according to Rob, one of the secrets to fast shooting isn’t to pull the trigger quickly, it’s to let go of the trigger quickly! “The time from ‘bang’ to ‘click’ should be half as long as from ‘click’ to ‘bang.’” Having not been valedictorian of my class I had to stop and cogitate on that maxim for a few moments.

Jason ran the class thru a trigger manipulation training drill following the commands “Touch, Press, Wall, Break, Release.” The objective was to fire the pistol immediately on the command, “Break,” without moving the sights. At the conclusion Rob said in his case, “Break and Release” were one movement, not two.

“The hardest thing to learn how to do is to pull directly all the way through the trigger,” Rob said as we began the next trigger manipulation drill. This one was designed to get “Touch” through “Release” to be one continuous, smooth stroke. It’s much easier to describe than to execute. When you’re thinking about getting your finger off the trigger quickly (in half the time it took to pull the trigger) it complicates the process of smoothly pulling through the entire stroke without moving the gun.

I had the feeling I wasn’t the only one feeling some personal frustration at the difficulty of the drill. Rob concluded the exercise by saying, “The best device to learn to master the trigger is a double/single action auto or a revolver.” I had heard Clint express a similar conviction in the past. The ultimate Tactician and consummate Competitor were on the same page!