The Talent

A quick scan of the internet produces multiple videos exhibiting Clint’s mastery of the aphorism. Labeled “Clintisms,” he communicates more logic-marinated opinion in fewer words faster than just about anyone. When he gets on a roll he articulates at about 200 words a minute with gusts up to 250. “Make your attacker advance through a wall of bullets. I may get killed with my own gun, but he's gonna have to beat me to death with it, cause it's gonna be empty;” and, “Don’t forget, incoming fire has the right of way,” are tactics-centric “Clintisms” having a tendency to stick with you.

Leatham may give him a run for his money however. “Aiming is useless if you can’t pull the trigger without moving the gun;” and “‘Slow is smooth and smooth is fast’ may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” are competition-centric “Robisms” leaving you begging for exegesis — but like “Clintisms” tend to stick with you.