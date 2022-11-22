Carry Options: Blackpoint Tactical Around the Belt

My regular concealed carry holster requirements aren’t too picky. Considering the pistol I’m carrying these days for some ongoing editorial work; a holster needs to securely support a full-size Staccato P model double-stack 9mm pistol geared up with an also-not-micro Holosun HE508 red dot sight. And there’s the Streamlight TLR 7A weapon-mounted light on the front rail. And it needs to do this while guaranteeing complete invisibility while wearing shorts and a regular T-shirt. Oh, one more thing. The humidity here is analogous to a high school football team’s communal shower, so it needs to function (meaning not rot or get sticky on the draw) while soaking wet. And bonus points for stowing an extra 17-round magazine, also successfully concealed.

Piece of cake, right?

My search quickly led me to BlackPoint Tactical. The Alpharetta company prides itself on making holsters for less common handguns with various accessory options, including red dot sights and weapon-mounted lights.

As it turns out, the company had three distinct offerings for different belt placements.