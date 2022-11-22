Carry Options: Blackpoint Tactical Around the Belt
My regular concealed carry holster requirements aren’t too picky. Considering the pistol I’m carrying these days for some ongoing editorial work; a holster needs to securely support a full-size Staccato P model double-stack 9mm pistol geared up with an also-not-micro Holosun HE508 red dot sight. And there’s the Streamlight TLR 7A weapon-mounted light on the front rail. And it needs to do this while guaranteeing complete invisibility while wearing shorts and a regular T-shirt. Oh, one more thing. The humidity here is analogous to a high school football team’s communal shower, so it needs to function (meaning not rot or get sticky on the draw) while soaking wet. And bonus points for stowing an extra 17-round magazine, also successfully concealed.
Piece of cake, right?
My search quickly led me to BlackPoint Tactical. The Alpharetta company prides itself on making holsters for less common handguns with various accessory options, including red dot sights and weapon-mounted lights.
As it turns out, the company had three distinct offerings for different belt placements.
Traditional IWB: Mini Wing
the Mini Wing is an IWB holster optimized for the 4:30 position (if you’re a right-hander). Small leather wings mount to the front and back base of the Kydex two-piece shell. The leather wings each offer two grommeted holes for clip attachment. Combined with three vertical holes on each low-profile spring metal clip, you can easily adjust ride height and cant angle.
The Kydex shell is molded carefully to the specific pistol, offering snap-into-place retention. One pleasant surprise: The light mold is also shaped precisely to (in this case) the Streamlight TLR 7A, so it also locked into place.
Front Of Hipbone: FO3
There’s a lot to be said for front of hipbone carry. Offering similar benefits to behind the hip, this position gives you leverage to protect against gun grabs, keeps the muzzle pointed in a less “interesting” direction compared to appendix carry, yet still facilitates a fast and cover garment snag-free draw.
The two clips are spaced almost as far apart as on the Mini Wing model, but the front is anchored to the Kydex body while the rear clip attaches via a floating leather flap. This draws the grip toward the body and allows the holster to move, aiding comfort as you change positions. As the position requires, gun orientation is vertical and that works just fine.
Appendix: DualPoint
The DualPoint is designed for carry in the one o’clock area (assuming right-hand configuration). Shown here is the split spring-steel clip option, which adds a bit of flexibility for belt mounting, but you can order it with a mono clip if you prefer. A “rear” side-mounted metal strut loop pushes against the back of your belt, encouraging the grip to stay close to your body for better concealment. Optionally, add a “plus pouch” for an extra magazine.
I have to say the large Staccato P with optic, light and a 17-round spare magazine disappeared with this rig under a regular T-shirt. As I have a couple of extra pounds around the waist, I added a foam backing for comfort.
You’ll note that with virtually all holster choices, you have a range of options for customization, including accessory type, belt-clip options, OWB loops, red dot sight cut, threaded barrel covered or pass through and tall sights.
Oh, one more thing, and a practice I wish all holster makers would follow. BlackPoint prints the holster identification on the back of each model. For example, the Mini Wing has BlackPoint, 4.45 Staccato, RMR, TLR-7, MW (for Mini Wing), LM (for light-mounted) and RH. If you’re collecting the proverbial box-o-holsters, you’ll appreciate this detail.
For more info: BlackPointTactical.com