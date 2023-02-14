Carry Options DeSantis OWB Season Leather

Variable GRD

The GRD is a bit of a hybrid, although your handgun will enjoy the (nearly) full benefit of a shaped leather interior.

The belt loops are made from polymer (available for 1.5″ and 1.75″ belts), which attach to the leather body with screws. Extra holes allow you to adjust the ride height by about 3/4″. As the extra holes are only on the leading side, this also tweaks the cant angle.

Two neat things about this model. It’s a fit leather holster, but it includes a set of polymer or Kydex “jaws” inside, which lock onto the trigger guard, aiding retention. When you holster, you’ll hear and feel a solid “click,” letting you know everything is right. It’s also completely and properly ambidextrous — just mount the belt clips on the other side. Everything, down to the reinforced mouth for one-handed re-holstering, is identical on either side.

I’m using this one with the SA-35 Hi-Power, but it’s available for various 1911-type and polymer service pistols.