Catch .22 Escapes

Plinking Pleasure

When I turned 8, I got a Harrington & Richardson Plainsman bolt-action .22 rifle for my birthday. Now I had a means for big adventure. What started out as a few boxes of 50 rounds grew into a brick of .22’s for an all-day marathon of shooting freedom. Again, with a sack of PB sandwiches, my rifle, ammo and bike, it was off for a day big of adventure.

Shooting cans, rocks, dirt clods, or other target of opportunity was grand fun. These outings usually occurred at the nearby abandoned gravel pit, which was turned into a makeshift shooting range. There were a few rusted out, abandoned vehicles in the pits perfect for targets and imaginary shoot-out scenarios.

Heck, just sitting in the shade, choking down a sandwich, trusty rifle across my lap, gave me a special ‘grown-up’ feeling. I guess you could say I was slowly realizing how special it was owning a gun and the ensuing feeling of respect and freedom it provided. I did feel more grown-up having it and sure wasn’t about to ruin it by doing something foolish with it. Whatever it was, I liked it!

Going to my grandparent’s farm was akin to going on safari. Because there, you had chances for trophy groundhogs, barn pigeons and rats that needed shooting. Roaming the fields with my faithful companion, Pupper, the farm dog, at my side, had me ready for anything. We’d walk for hours looking for dangerous game, always at the ready, and always with a few PB sandwiches with us.