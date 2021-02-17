Whether haulin’ hoglegs, or heavy hammers of any persuasion, chest is best for your handgun rig! Anyone who’s carried a heavy handgun knows this! A good chest rig spreads the weight of your gun across a larger area, letting your shoulders do the brunt of the work, while keeping the gun snugged close to your torso, so close, it’s barely noticeable. And chest rigs cradle your shooter higher, so wading/crossing streams during outdoor activities won’t soak your shooter.

Yet, your gun is accessible, maybe more so than a hip rig. Accessibility is fast and natural. It provides a feeling of security, as it should, by always being there. If doing a lot of strenuous activity, the chest rig is right for you. There’s no subconscious leaning to offset the constant pulling like that of a heavy belt gun.

Yep, give me a good chest rig for when the terrain is tough, steep and far. It’s always more comfortable! Over time, I’ve developed some opinions on good chest rigs (don’t we all?) and want to share my thoughts with you. Here are some of my favorites.