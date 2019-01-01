CHICKS DIG IT

Women’s gear has to be more than just “making it pink.” When I look at carry gear I really concentrate on the fine print … err printing. Whether it be guns, gear or clothing, women want products to fulfill their specific needs. For example, our clothes fit differently so I really concentrate on clothes made with guns in mind. Shouldn’t you? While we may want a full-size 1911, it might not be the best choice for our hands. Looking for a sub-compact gun that isn’t snappy? Look no further. If you’re looking to carry off-body, I’ve found a holster system that works just as good in a messenger bag. So read on to see some of my top choices for ladies’ CCW gear and see if you agree!