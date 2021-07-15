The Response

I get to the address quickly, and speak to the complainant, Mrs. Smith. She tells me her mom is upstairs, in her bedroom. I explain everything I have to do, and get all her mom’s information, medicine she’s on, physical condition, etc., to tell the coroner, so he can release the body to the funeral home, assuming no foul play is involved.

Going upstairs, I see the bedroom door is closed. I lightly knock and immediately realize how stupid it was. Or was it? I examine the body, and nothing is suspicious. “Car 4 John 1, confirmed DOA, have Doc Rodgers call me at 301-555-1234.” I then pull the sheet over the face of the deceased and wait for the call. I start filling in the blocks of the report and a few minutes go by. For some reason, I look over to the bed and see the sheet fluttering above the “deceased” face. “Oh my God! Did I just screw-up and declare her dead prematurely?” I think to myself. “The shift will never let me hear the end of it!”

Amidst my near panic attack, I see the drapes flutter from the open window. The same breeze makes the sheet flutter too! In my mind, I start singing, “Happy Days are here Again!” I was never happier for a gentle breeze in all my life. The deceased was still deceased, and my pride was still intact.

Doc Rodgers calls and releases the body. I go downstairs to tell the daughter what’s going on. She apologizes to me, and I can’t understand why. “You poor thing, you’re as white as a sheet. Thank you for being so compassionate.”

If she only knew …

